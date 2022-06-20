Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

'Stay away from safe': How to be sexy in your 50s and beyond

6 minutes to read
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 21, 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Laura Craik

How did you celebrate your 57th birthday? Maybe with a trip to the doctor to stock up on HRT, or a gentle Pilates class. What you probably didn't do is chuck on a tiny pink

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.