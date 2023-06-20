A new study might make you reconsider your kitchen appliances. Photo / Getty Images

A concerning new warning about gas stoves may make you reconsider your kitchen appliance choices.

A recent study has revealed gas stoves and ovens have been linked to cancer-causing chemicals and found the effects are “worse than passive smoking”, according to news.com.

The study, which was conducted at Stanford University in America surveyed 87 California and Colorado home stoves while they were turned on and found that if a cooktop is set to high or oven heated at 180C, benzene levels - also known as carcinogen - can be higher than second-hand tobacco smoke levels.

According to the American Cancer Society, benzene exposure has been linked to many blood cancers including childhood leukaemia, acute lymphocytic leukaemia, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The study also found that benzene exposure is a result of burning gas by itself and added that benzene emissions were not found in food being cooked with the gas appliances.

However, the study went on to note that even though the exposure is not found in food, there are still concerns to be had as oven-produced benzene has the potential to migrate around the home where it can linger for several hours.

“Benzene produced by gas and propane stoves also migrated throughout homes, in some cases elevating bedroom benzene concentrations above chronic health benchmarks for hours after the stove was turned off,” the study read.

“Combustion of gas and propane from stoves may be a substantial benzene exposure pathway and can reduce indoor air quality.”

To avoid benzene exposure, the study recommended gas oven and stovetop users install “good ventilation” in their kitchens, and noted that this excludes exhaust fans which have been found to be “ineffective”.