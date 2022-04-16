John Key has sold a home in Hawaii and purchased a new one.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key has sold his multi-million dollar Hawaiian holiday home and bought a new one, Spy can reveal.

Sources say the new Maui pad has been undergoing renovation, and the Key family has been waiting to be able to go and see it. After waiting through lockdowns, they are finally en route. Sources tell Spy it is Key's first overseas trip since Covid hit.

He enjoyed a gin at Auckland Airport with broadcaster Paul Henry before they jetted off to Los Angeles last month. Henry has a home at Palm Springs.

Key has shared that he was going to the mainland in the States for a bit of work and some golf for a few weeks, before heading to Hawaii.

The family's former Maui abode, which they purchased in 2008, was a 322sq m townhouse near the beach. It had a mini-bar in the master bedroom, three en-suite bathrooms, a barbecue area with grill and outdoor fridge, a private lift, limestone floors, plush carpet and cherry cabinetry, with luxurious furnishings and artwork.

In 2018, Key gifted a stay at the home at a charity dinner trying to raise money for cancer treatment for Auckland detective Sarah Cato.

Key and son Max have been getting in plenty of action at some of New Zealand's best golf courses over the past couple of years. Two weeks sounds like just enough time to hit some great Californian courses. Had they joined Henry in Palm Springs, they would have found at least 91 golf courses within 20 miles of the resort town, up and down the valley of millionaire estates, spas and retreats.

Last month, Spy reported mega Rich Lister Craig Heatley was showing toy billionaire Nick Mowbray around some of the best golf courses in the US, including Pebble Beach in California, which is a dream destination for any golfing duo. In 2018, Key senior and junior and Heatley famously teed off with former US President Barack Obama at Kauri Cliffs in Northland, during Obama's New Zealand visit.

Former Prime Minister Sir John Key and his son Max.

This week, Key jnr revealed that shopping was on in Beverly Hills, sharing photos of father and son trying on some questionable Prada towelling headwear and fetching eyewear.

"The Keys doing their part to stimulate the economy," he wrote on Instagram.

It's been a busy start to the year for the famous father and son, who announced in February, through their property development firm MTK Capital, that they were partnering with former brothel owners John and Michael Chow and their Stonewood Group, to form Stonewood Key Capital.

Lady Bronagh will be looking forward to making the new holiday escape their own and although daughter, artist and expressionist Stephanie, who is London-based, has not been seen on the mainland part of the holiday, it's a sure bet that it will be a full family holiday home christening on Maui soon.