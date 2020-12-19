'Spoilt brat': Mum slammed for daughter's huge Christmas present haul

The mum shared a snap of the huge pile of gifts on Facebook, where they filled the entire room. Photo / Kayleigh Moran, Facebook

A mum and her 7-year-old have been viciously trolled online after she shared a photo of her daughter's extravagant pile of Christmas presents while others struggle to put food on the table.

Manchester mum Kayleigh Morgan splashed out on her daughter Daisy for Christmas, spending more than £600 (NZ$1100).

In a photo posted to Facebook, the haul of presents fills an entire room.

"Took four hours but finally wrapped my little girl's presents ... I don't think she will notice though," Morgan wrote.

But the post has received vicious backlash, including comments labelling young Daisy a "spoilt brat".

In response to the nasty messages, the 26-year-old mum said Daisy is deserving because she does a lot of charity work and has raised more than $2000 for good causes.

"Daisy is my only child so I do spoil her a lot, but she's not a brat.

"She's a pageant girl for Natural Beauty Wales and does lots of volunteer and community work.

"Throughout the year she's raised over a thousand pounds for a children's cancer charity, as well as various collections for our local zoo, cat sanctuary and Women's Aid," Morgan told Manchester Evening News.

Morgan explained Daisy is an only child and always gets a room-full of presents.

A couple of years ago she took Daisy to Disneyland for Christmas and still spent $1400 on presents.

This year she says she's cut back, and old presents are re-gifted.

"She sorts through her old toys to donate to children's charities and she regularly holds collections for animal shelters and food banks.

"I've worked since being 13 for everything we have.

"She's a clever girl as well as good-hearted and I don't see why she shouldn't be spoiled."

Daisy's present haul this Christmas includes a new tablet, a real violin in a case, a large electronic keyboard, a Bluetooth speaker and karaoke machine, a Little Mix make-up set, a selfie light and some LOL Surprise dolls.

As a fan of Spanish clothes, she's also got a new Spanish dress and Spanish shoes for Christmas Day.

But while both Daisy and Morgan received backlash, some mums jumped to the pair's defence.

One said: "Wow there really are some b****y 'mothers' on here!

"So what, it's her kid, she can buy what she wants for her child. Pathetic."

Another added: "I absolutely hate posts like this. Not because of the amount of presents but because of all the b****y comments they get."