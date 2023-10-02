The man told officers that the dog had jumped into his lap moments before the photo was taken. Photo / Policia Slovenskej Republiky

A speeding driver has been fined after a police speed camera caught his vehicle travelling over the limit - with a dog seemingly behind the wheel.

The incident occurred in Slovakia, and police went public with the image of Skoda-driving hunting dog.

Police said that the driver was immediately pulled over and told officers that the dog, named Havino, had jumped into his lap moments before the photo was taken.

“Police officers could not believe their eyes,” the police said on Facebook.

“Instead of a photo of the driver, a brown hunting dog was smiling beautifully into the camera.”

Good boys don't make good drivers. Photo / Policia Slovenskej Republiky

Police also revealed that video did not support the driver’s version of events, noting that there were no sudden movements captured by the camera.

The 31-year-old driver received an immediate spot fine.

They also warned other drivers of the dangers that animals could pose.

“Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving,” they wrote.















