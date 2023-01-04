Clarke Gayford shares how he shops during the holiday season food shop when all the extra family show up.

Clarke Gayford shares how he shops during the holiday season food shop when all the extra family show up.

Clarke Gayford has shared his tips for “shopping” for guests this festive season with a quick trip to his “local supermarket” - a dive into the sea for fresh fish and seafood.

Keen fisherman Gayford introduced the clip by welcoming overseas viewers drawn to his social media channels after he shared video of a cat digging in the sands of Mounu Island in Tonga.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s fiancé explains he was going to reveal just how Kiwis went shopping when hungry visitors came calling during the festive season.

“What you do is you get some chiller pads and you throw them in your chilly bin,” Gayford says.

“Then you swap your short jandals for some long jandals,” Gayford tells viewers, showing off a pair of jandals next to a pair of flippers.

Short jandals, long jandals. Photo / Instagram, @clarkegayford

“Then you just jump in your car,” he says as the video cuts to a boat speeding out to sea.

Just hop in your car... Photo / Instagram, @clarkegayford

He then advises that a reusable shopping bag and an Eftpos card are a must, as he grabs the items and dives into the moana, saying he was going into his “supermarket”.

A bounty of fish then unfolds before Gayford, who quickly sights a kingfish and takes aim with his spear gun.

Gotta have your Eftpos card. Photo / Instagram, @clarkegayford

“Christmas turkeys we call them in New Zealand,” he jokes.

“Call your shopping car over,” says Gayford as video shows him beckoning for the boat to approach.





“Could I afford one of these?” the PM’s partner asks, waving his spear gun and Eftpos card towards a massive ray gliding gracefully through the water.

He then thinks better of it and waves off the massive fish before eyeing up another kingfish.

Better not, Clarke. Photo / Instagram, @clarkegayford

“Just before you go, head down to the chiller section and take one of those,” Gayford says as he then grabs a cheeky crayfish.

He chucks the cray in his reusable shopping bag and heads back to the boat before heading back to shore and popping on his “short jandals” once again.

Gayford signs off by saying he is looking forward to 2023 and he “can’t wait” for the coming year.

A successful shop. Photo / Instagram, @clarkegayford

‘Still getting married’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is still planning to tie the knot with long-term partner Clarke Gayford, but a new date has not been set yet.

The couple were due to get married in Gisborne at the end of January last year when the arrival of Omicron in the community forced them to cancel it at the last minute.

But Ardern said last year that their wedding would be “happening sometime”.

“We haven’t set an exact date, but that’s actually more than anything just down to us getting ourselves organised,” she told AM in March. “There is quite a bit going on in the country at the moment and so wedding planning isn’t at the top of my list, but I can confirm we’re absolutely still getting married.”







