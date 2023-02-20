South Park brutally rips Meghan and Harry in episode The Worldwide Privacy Tour. Photo / Comedy Central

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex “could call in the lawyers” after being relentlessly roasted on an episode of South Park, according to The Mirror.

Prince Harry and Meghan were the protagonists of the latest South Park episode named The Worldwide Privacy Tour, in which they were referred to as the Prince and Princess of Canada.

In the latest instalment of the comedic cartoon, the royals tour South Park, with Meghan’s supposed character commenting: “If we moved here, people would think we’re really serious about wanting to be normal.”

Harry’s character is also seen doing interviews for his new book Waaagh, a stab at his explosive, recently-published memoir Spare.

While the episode was well-received by its audience and quickly went viral on social media, the Sussexes were not as enthused with the instalment.

What’s more, the royal pair may get lawyers involved, according to a royal expert.

Claims have been made that Harry and Meghan’s legal team are analysing the episode.

Neil Sean revealed: “According to sources close to the ex-royals, it appears that, like so many things with Meghan and Harry, this may have legal ramifications attached.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister.”

The television show follows a young royal couple who persistently request privacy while going on a world tour and drawing attention to themselves.

The supposed Harry character is a ginger-haired prince and his wife, who is supposedly Meghan, wears what looks like the baby pink dress that the Duchess of Sussex wore for Trooping of the Colour in 2018.

The royals are seen doing a book tour for the Prince’s book Waaagh, showcasing a book cover that is very similar to that of Harry’s tell-all autobiography.

South Park's Waaagh book cover vs Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Photos / Getty Images and Instagram

However, the royals haven’t confirmed whether they will take legal action in response to the television show, according to Fox News.

Watchers of the episode were quick to discuss the show on social media, with one fan calling it “gold”.

The social media user wrote: “The #southpark episode of Harry and Meghan is pure effing gold.”

“#SouthPark is absolutely torching Harry and Meghan right now!!,” another added.

A third watcher remarked: “New #SouthPark is awesome so far!!! They are definitely ripping on Harry and Meghan,” while a fourth commented: “South Park has seriously nailed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry. #SouthPark.”

Another tweeted: “South Park have slaughtered Harry & Meghan and it’s absolutely spot on man.”

The latest South Park episode started with a disclaimer stating that all characters, even the ones that seem like they’re based on real people, are in fact fictional.







