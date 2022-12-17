Sounds of Summer: Aotearoa’s top radio hosts talk Christmas plans and life lessons

Jeremy Wells reflects on 2022 and shares how he's getting ready for 2023. Photo / Supplied

Jeremy Wells reflects on 2022 and shares how he's getting ready for 2023. Photo / Supplied

After what’s felt like a hectic year, some of Aotearoa’s top radio hosts share their experiences of 2022, and what they’re looking forward to in the year ahead.

Jeremy Wells, Radio Hauraki Breakfast Host

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

Finally settling down to start reading my collection of Encyclopaedia Britannicas that my friend won on Sale of the Century in 1990. I’ve been putting it off for 32 years so it’s time I made a start on them

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

Merino undies... absorbent, breathable, sustainable. Okay for use on multiple days without having to be washed.

What are your favourite places to visit over summer?

Anywhere with water, friends, family, food and alcohol. If there’s bush on display, then that’s a bonus.

What will you be listening to and reading over the summer break?

See the first question.

What are you looking forward to most in 2023? Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

I’m looking forward to watching my kids make their way through the next phase of their lives.

What did 2022 teach you?

Turmeric is great for gut health.

Stacey Morrison, Flava Breakfast Host

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

Whānau time!

Stacey Morrison says 2022 taught her to keep on keeping on. Photo / Supplied

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

A necklace with my kids’ initials on it - go the Instagram ads!

What are your favourite places to visit over summer?

Te Wai Pounamu - South Island, this year we will be in Whangamatā and Maketu as well

What will you be listening to and reading over the summer break?

Like this time last year, I have some writing deadlines but lots of books backed up to read as well.

What are you looking forward to most in 2023? Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

Hopefully less disruption in terms of Covid but also, I’m in admiration of the resilience people have shown over the past few years. I reset at this New Year but also at Matariki time and I think two intentional points to set goals and reflect are a good way to roll!

What did 2022 teach you?

Keep on keeping on.

Cameron Mansel, ZM Late Show Host

What did 2022 teach you?

I have learned a lot in 2022 both personally and professionally. I have learned to trust my gut instinct more. I have also learned to accept that the future is unknown and it’s important to trust the process rather than freaking out about things outside our control.

Cameron Mansel, ZM Late Show Host, shares what he'll be listening to over summer. Photo / Supplied

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

The thing I look forward to every year is looking at all the houses that are decorated in Christmas lights. When I was younger our whole family would jump in the car and drive around looking at all the Christmas lights it’s still one of my favourite Christmas traditions... I guess I am still a child at heart.

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

This year has been so busy I really just want to spend some chill time with my family and friends this summer. I plan on living in my togs next to a beach of some description.

What are your favourite places to visit over summer?

Lake Rotoiti will always have a special place in my heart. I spent a lot of time there as a kid, so it feels like a second home. The Lake Rotoiti Hot Pools are well worth a visit if you find yourself in the area!

What will you be listening to and reading over the summer break?

Summer is my favourite time of the year. Nothing beats a road trip with the windows down, playing some good tunes. Some of my top picks from this year are Fletcher’s album Girl of My Dreams, Calum Scott’s album Bridges, and nothing pops off more on a road trip than some Celine Dion, so anything from her discography.

What are you looking forward to most in 2023? Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

Is it bad that I haven’t even thought about 2023 yet...? I would love to travel in 2023. My main goal is to take more time to focus on health. Exercising more, taking better care of my mental health and getting a bit more routine in my day-to-day life.

Azura Lane, Flava Drive Host

What did 2022 teach you?

It taught me to go easy on myself. We all need to cut ourselves some slack and allow ourselves to unwind, it’s impossible to “win” every day and that’s ok.

Over summer, Azura Lane is keen for sleep-ins, long days at the beach, and food. Photo / Supplied

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

Sleep-ins, long days at the beach, and food.

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

I thought you’d never ask... Polaroid film, a diary/planner for 2023, a longboard for skating, a Kindle, and a decent cleanser.

What are your favourite places to visit over summer?

You’ll find me anywhere near the ocean, I’m not fussy. But if I were to have favourites they would be Whangamatā and New Chums beaches.

What will you be listening to and reading over the summer break?

Believe it or not, I never put my hand up to be in charge of the music, I love experiencing other people’s playlists. So, for music, I’d happily enjoy anything playing. A book that has been on my list all year is The Mountain Is You.

What are you looking forward to most in 2023? Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

Every year I evolve, I’m excited for the new me, whoever she may be. My one resolution is to budget and stick to it!

Laura McGoldrick, The Hits Drive Host

What did 2022 teach you?

The importance of saying no. It’s okay to say no.

Laura McGoldrick shares what 2022 taught her, and what she's looking forward to in 2023. Photo / Supplied

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?

Family time and sunshine!

What’s on your Christmas wish list?

At the risk of having my Christmas wish list age me - lots of my friends have told me about Thermomix. So, I’m thinking that’s on my list and a new duvet cover that I’ve had my eye on.

What are your favourite places to visit over summer?

New Zealand beaches are so gorgeous. I love Kaiteriteri and Waiheke. Although, there’s something amazing about Auckland when everyone’s away, so I really love being at home over summer too.

What will you be listening to and reading over the summer break?

I will of course be listening to The Hits and their summer playlist, plus I’m also going to try out a few iHeart podcasts I’ve been recommended.

What are you looking forward to most in 2023? Do you have any New Year’s resolutions?

My New Year resolution is to keep prioritising my health and fitness!