Some people live for chitchat. Others hate it. Service workers have two seconds to figure out which camp a customer is in

By Jenny Singer
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Complaints about small talk with service workers are common on social media, highlighting differing customer preferences. Photo / Getty Images

“Maybe it’s just a midwestern thing, but can we please stop having the cashiers ask intrusive questions to the patrons as they check out?” a US woman pleaded in a viral tweet this month.

The “intrusive” question: “Any big plans for the night?”

Grumbling about small talk with service workers

