Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Society Insider: Behind the scenes with Liam Lawson’s F1 support crew; Simon Henry’s $32m real estate shuffle; Beloved Auckland couple back on hospo scene

Ricardo Simich
By
Society Insider editor·NZ Herald·
15 mins to read

Left to right: Mandy Lusk, Eugene Gibson, Simon Henry, Liam Lawson. Photos / Supplied, Herald composite.

Left to right: Mandy Lusk, Eugene Gibson, Simon Henry, Liam Lawson. Photos / Supplied, Herald composite.

Man about town Ricardo Simich brings you Society Insider. This week, go behind the scenes at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix with Liam Lawson’s Kiwi support crew; rich lister Simon Henry is making moves in real estate; and one of Auckland’s most beloved couples in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.