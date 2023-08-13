One of Australia’s most famous influencers, Anna Paul has shared some big personal news that has left thousands of fans shocked. Photo / TikTok

Australian Instagram influencer Anna Paul has announced some upsetting personal news.

The content creator who shares snippets of her life on TikTok, Instagram and OnlyFans has revealed that after eight years with her partner, Glen Thomson, the pair have decided to separate.

After weeks of fan speculation after Thomson’s noticeable absence from Paul’s social media, the star, who has over seven million followers on TikTok, took to the platform to confirm the news.

In a short video that has accumulated over 22.3 million views, Paul appeared close to tears as she said, “Glen and I broke up. We just aren’t in a relationship anymore and we are now both single.”

She went on to say that she understands many fans have looked up to her relationship and called it “couple goals” and wanted them to know there is no bad blood behind the shock split.

“We still love each other so much and it was a mutual break up,” she said adding, “we’ve been together since we were 16, 15 and now we’re 24 and like he’s still my, like I love him so much but we’re just not in a relationship anymore, we’re now both single.”

Appearing to tear up the lifestyle influencer said she didn’t know “how to make this video” and reiterated, “I don’t know how else to say it, it’s a mutual decision and we love each other a lot and that’s what’s happened.”

She concluded the video sharing a tender moment between the former couple in which Thomson consoled a clearly upset Paul by giving her a kiss on the forehead.

The news has upset many fans who flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts. One person said, “when he came in at the end! I’m gonna [sic] cry”, while another said, “Why do i feel like i got broken up with.”

A third person added, “Oh Anna, I’m so sorry and I hope your okay!! take your time and if you need a break take it gurl [sic]”.

Anna Paul and her boyfriend of eight years, Glen Thomson have separated. Photo / Instagram

Meanwhile, some people thought the video was a joke and commented, “Was waiting for the “Just kidding” wishing you both the best on your new journey”, another said, “say just kidding please”.

Following the video, Thomson also shared the news on his own social media account with a post on instagram. He wrote “I know this will be shocking for everyone to hear but we are both on very good terms and will always have room in our hearts for each other.”

Paul is one of Australia’s most popular influencers and according to news.com.au she is arguably the most famous OnlyFans star in the country as well as being in the top 0.01 per cent of OnlyFans creators globally.