The SO/ Auckland x Superette partnership takes luxury to the next level.

There’s a new trend taking over the fashion world and it may change the way you vacation.

We’ve had celebrity collaborations, inter-brand collaborations, drinks, food, and This Smells Like My Pooshie, the candle collaboration between Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian that no one asked for. Now, it seems one of New Zealand’s fashion greats is taking on a new luxurious challenge: hotel partnerships.

Worldwide, the fashion and hotel industries are no strangers to each other. In 2004, Bulgari opened its very first branded hotel in Milan. Fashion house Armani followed with its first hotel in Dubai in 2010. Even Gucci got on board in 2021. Now, Superette - founded by Kiwis Rickie Dee and James Rigden - has embarked on its very own Auckland-based collaboration.

The SO/ Auckland x Superette suite's living area with a carefully curated selection of luxury table books.

The brand is one of Australasia’s leading premium fashion brands, and they’ve recently partnered with the luxurious SO/ Auckland Hotel in a collaboration that will leave you feeling fancier than a limited edition Birkin bag.

Created to “usher in a new era of style”, the partnership is one that feels right for the two luxurious brands that pride themselves on giving their customers the “premium experience”.

Available for the month of October, you won’t feel out of place arriving at the hotel in your Yaitty shirt, Camilla and Marc pants and Alexander Wang bag - all from Superette, of course.

The SO/ Auckland x Superette suite' bedroom includes a unique blend of luxury hospitality and chic homeware.

Housed in the SO/’s 14th floor SO Lofty room that overlooks Auckland’s viaduct, the already elegant space has been fitted out with Superette’s designer homeware furnishings - including their bed and bath, kitchen, dining and lounge and living ranges. The result is a perfect harmony between the fashion leader’s vision and the hotel’s distinctive personality.

Perfect for fashion enthusiasts and design lovers alike, every moment in the room is a treat. Enjoy a glass of bubbles from Fazeek’s Wave Coupe glass set as you overlook the city. Sit and read through a range of luxury books from Icebergs Dining Room and Bar 2002-2022 to the complete Tom Ford catalogue and even self-care book Be Well.

Along with your stay in the suite, you’ll have complimentary access to SO/ Club Signature on level two, where you can enjoy canapes between 5-7pm with your drink of choice before heading up to the 15th floor for a three-course meal at Harbour Society – a restaurant that prides itself on a modern interpretation of traditional Asian flavours.

The SO/ Auckland x Superette suite's bathroom.

After dinner, you’ll be ready for some downtime in the hotel’s relaxing 20m heated lap pool, Jacuzzi and Finnish sauna. But, if they aren’t your preferred way to relax, luxury awaits in your room where you can enjoy a warm bath complete with Superette’s complimentary Salt by Hendrix Coco-Soak.

You’ll feel not only relaxed but with moisturised and invigorated skin to boot.

Following a night sleeping in the feather-soft king-size bed, your fashionably relaxing stay continues. Enjoy a slow morning with a Nespresso coffee or The Beauty Chef Hydration Inner Beauty Boost shot before getting ready for the day with the latest Dyson Corrale Straightener.

The finer details of SO/ Auckland x Superette's suite includes premium beauty inclusions from Dyson, Salt by Hendrix and The Beauty Chef.

While the room is one you may never want to leave, there is one thing that will get you out of the suite: a gifted Superette voucher.

Regardless of the reason for your stay, this fashionable getaway highlights the finer things in life and is a perfect way to spend a night, a week, or even the whole month.

LOWDOWN:

What: SO/ X Superette partnership

Where: SO/ Auckland

When: The month of October

Bookings via enquiry only.







