Slain Kiwi cop Matt Ratana honoured by Met Police with new litter of police dogs

Matt Ratana's partner Lorraine accepts the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award in his honour. Video / BBC

London's Metropolitan Police has revealed its latest litter of police puppies, named in honour of slain Kiwi cop Matt Ratana.

Ratana, who was killed seven months ago by a suspect who smuggled a firearm into a cell, was a much-loved member of the Met and his death brought forth a wave of condolences in the UK and New Zealand.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick visited the force's Dog Training Establishment to reveal the "Ratana litter" to the world alongside Ratana's partner Su Busby, who named the puppies.

The seven names chosen by Busby were Matiu, Carter and Jonah for the males and Kora, Blu, Valentine and Whānau for the females.

The pups were named by Matt Ratana's partner Su Busby. Photo / Met Police

The puppies share a special connection to New Zealand. Photo / Met Police

The pups will now enter into full training and will be on the beat in around three months time, eventually graduating in May 2022.

Dick, said: "I was delighted that we asked Su to name the puppies and that we were able to welcome them together to the Met in readiness for their puppy training and eventual police training.

"Matt was much loved and respected and this is just one of the ways for the Met to acknowledge and remember his service and courage.

"These puppies will one day be fully trained police dogs, out at all hours of the day and night, looking for missing people and criminals and searching for weapons.

"These police dogs and their handlers are invaluable. Many criminals would escape justice and crucial evidence remain undetected, if not for their assistance. Because of their work, the streets of London are kept much safer."

Matt Ratana's family, friends, and colleagues were devastated by his death. Photo / Supplied

The unveiling comes just days after Prince William paid his own tribute to Ratana, laying a wreath at a memorial bench at Croydon Custody Centre, where the shooting occurred.

William spoke privately with Busby and appeared moved as he laid the flowers, bowing his head solemnly.

"I've wanted to come here for a while," he told Dick.

She responded: "It's going to mean a lot to people."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge lays a wreath on the bench dedicated to Sergeant Ratana as he visits Croydon Custody Centre to pay tribute to Sergeant Ratana. Photo / Getty Images

William met the force's wellbeing dog.

The BBC reports Inspector Wil Ajose-Adeogun, Ratana's line manager and friend said the visit by the duke meant a lot to them.

"Meeting the duke today brought back many fond memories of Matt, his enormous energy, his sense of duty and his overwhelming kindness.

"He was not just our colleague, he was our dear friend. His personality was the life and sound of Croydon Custody Centre and we all miss him dearly."