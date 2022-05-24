Dr Barbara Sturm says the secret to great skin is simple. Photo / Supplied

She's responsible for the glowing skin on some of the world's most famous faces, from Hailey Bieber to Kim Kardashian - but Dr Barbara Sturm says the secret to getting their look is far simpler than we think.

According to her hordes of fans, Sturm's skincare isn't about pretty packaging or marketing fluff. She is the real deal - and has the celebrity clients to prove it.

But her expertise isn't just reserved for the rich and famous anymore, and in 2022, it comes at just the right time. For two years our skin has been battling stress, Covid symptoms, and maskne, so how can we salvage it?

"Our screentime was increased, and many of us have continued to work remotely. I think since people had more time at home and continue to, there is also extra time to pay attention to your skincare," Sturm tells the Herald.

"I have also seen an increase in pandemic-related skin issues and a demand for more tailored advice around skin concerns affected by stress, sensitivity and the amount of time spent working from home, in front of computers and wearing face coverings.

"It's highlighted the effects outside aggressors can have on our complexions and people have been coming to us more and more for advice on how to manage the changes they're seeing in their skin."

Kim Kardashian is a big fan of Dr Barbara Sturm's skincare. Photo / @kimkardashian

In 2022, people don't want empty promises from their skincare - they want results, Sturm says.

"Skincare backed by advanced science is the present and future of skincare. As an aesthetics doctor, I see girls as young as in their late teens coming in wanting quick-fix solutions ... I offer the correct ingredient science and skincare solutions to help strengthen the skin microbiome for longer-term skin health."

But we know skincare isn't one size fits all - so how do you find skincare with ingredients that work for you?

Sturm says your basic skincare routine should always start with a good cleanser and a face cream. Then you can add other products specifically tailored to your skin type.

"The fundamentals of your skincare regimen should always remain the same: thorough cleansing, hydrating, and nourishing the skin with nutrient-rich ingredients are always a constant."

Think hyaluronic acid for dry skin, products including zinc for blemish-prone skin, tea tree oil for oily skin, and if you have a darker skin tone, use products with lumicol. Good news for Kiwi fans - Sturm's cult skincare line is now stocked at Mecca.

But it turns out the ultimate secret to healthy and glowing skin really is simple, no matter your age - and you won't find it in the beauty aisle.

"Getting inflammation under control is essential for body and skin health," Sturm says.

"It's defined by getting enough sleep, early bedtimes - I'm in bed by 9pm most evenings - enjoying an anti-inflammatory diet, reducing stress and alcohol and avoiding unprotected exposure to UV rays, HEV light and pollution. It is not hard to do once you know how."

So excuse me while I lather on the sunscreen, say no to Friday drinks and head off to bed at 9pm with a cup of tea and a good book - I'll glow brighter than Kim Kardashian on a red carpet with Pete Davidson on her arm.