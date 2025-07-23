“He will play a selection of his songs, including some of Eve and Harry’s favourites.

“A concert from Elton doesn’t come cheap. Apparently they’ve forked out over £1 million to have him perform.

“It’s going to be incredibly special.”

The couple – who began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement last September – have reportedly got quite the guest list for their “upper-class English luxury with a cool, modern American vibe” wedding, which Eve and Harry have reportedly co-worked with celebrity events planner Stanlee Gatti, 69, to organise.

Eve Jobs announced her engagement to British showjumping gold medallist Harry Charles in September. Photo / Getty Images

It is claimed the former Democrat First Lady Kamala Harris, 60 – who is said to be very good friends with Laurence – will be attending, as well as Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, American equestrian Jessica Springsteen, 33, and ex-Apple designer Sir Jony Ive, 58.

The insider said: “Kamala Harris, who ran for the [US] presidency last year, is very close friends with Laurene and is on the guest list.

Kamala Harris is expected to attend the wedding. Photo / Getty Images

“This is a very quiet place, not far from the Cotswolds. Everyone is used to tourists and famous faces, but this is something else.

“The wedding is being planned like a military operation,” our insider said.

“The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday.

“Kamala and Bill Gates’ daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, are all on the VIP guest list.

Bill Gates' daughter, Jennifer Gates, will also attend Eve Jobs' wedding. Photo / via Instagram

“Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys has been invited, too. It’s an eclectic mix of stars and will be like a ‘who’s who’ of the rich and famous.

“There are a lot of important American political figures going to be there. No doubt they’ll all be Googling each other.”

Eve’s siblings – her brother Reed Jobs, 33, sister Erin Jobs, 29, and half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, who Steve had with his first wife Chrisann Brennan, 70 – are also expected to attend their wedding, with Harry’s dad, London 2012 team jumping gold medallist Peter Charles, 65, and his close and extended family.

A nearby village will go on lockdown from Wednesday – the day guests will reportedly fly into Oxford airport on their private jets, with helicopters on the ground ready to whisk them to the secret estate where Eve and Harry will say “I do”.

The source said: “Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multimillion-pound fairy tale.

“It’s a society wedding like no other, and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down.

“The sleepy village in which it’s taking place feels like it’s turning into a no-go zone, with secret service operatives and blokes who look like they work for the FBI.”

One of the extravagant wedding venues in the Cotswolds. Photo / Getty Images

And the insider claimed Eve, Harry, and Stanlee’s organised event will be a wedding like no other.

They added: “Every final detail of the big day has been signed off by Eve and Harry, but this is Stanlee’s baby.

“It’s the meeting of two soulmates from across the Atlantic, and that will be reflected in the wedding, too.

“The vibe is upper-class English luxury with a cool, modern American vibe. It’s going to be like nothing anyone at the wedding has experienced before.”