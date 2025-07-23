Elton John will perform at Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve’s wedding for £1 million ($2.2m). Photo / Getty Images
Sir Elton John is reportedly set to perform at Steve Jobs’ daughter’s lavish wedding for £1 million.
The late Apple chief executive’s wife, Laurence Powell Jobs, 61, has reportedly splashed out a total of £5 million ($11m) to make the four-day nuptials of their youngest child, model Eve, 27, andher Team GB showjumping gold medallist fiance, Harry Charles, 26, unique.
The wedding, which is to be in the Cotswolds, southwest England, begins on Wednesday (UK time).
It is claimed Laurence – who was married to Steve from 1991 until his death from pancreatic cancer aged 56 in 2011 – has paid the huge sum to secure the services of Rocketman hitmaker John, 78, to play an hour-long set, which will feature some of Eve and Harry’s favourite songs.
A source told the Sun newspaper: “Elton is booked to perform for an hour.
The couple – who began dating in 2022 and announced their engagement last September – have reportedly got quite the guest list for their “upper-class English luxury with a cool, modern American vibe” wedding, which Eve and Harry have reportedly co-worked with celebrity events planner Stanlee Gatti, 69, to organise.
It is claimed the former Democrat First Lady Kamala Harris, 60 – who is said to be very good friends with Laurence – will be attending, as well as Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, American equestrian Jessica Springsteen, 33, and ex-Apple designer Sir Jony Ive, 58.
The insider said: “Kamala Harris, who ran for the [US] presidency last year, is very close friends with Laurene and is on the guest list.
“This is a very quiet place, not far from the Cotswolds. Everyone is used to tourists and famous faces, but this is something else.
“The wedding is being planned like a military operation,” our insider said.
“The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday.
“Kamala and Bill Gates’ daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, are all on the VIP guest list.
“Matt Helders from the Arctic Monkeys has been invited, too. It’s an eclectic mix of stars and will be like a ‘who’s who’ of the rich and famous.
“There are a lot of important American political figures going to be there. No doubt they’ll all be Googling each other.”
Eve’s siblings – her brother Reed Jobs, 33, sister Erin Jobs, 29, and half-sister Lisa Brennan-Jobs, 47, who Steve had with his first wife Chrisann Brennan, 70 – are also expected to attend their wedding, with Harry’s dad, London 2012 team jumping gold medallist Peter Charles, 65, and his close and extended family.
A nearby village will go on lockdown from Wednesday – the day guests will reportedly fly into Oxford airport on their private jets, with helicopters on the ground ready to whisk them to the secret estate where Eve and Harry will say “I do”.
The source said: “Eve and Harry’s wedding is like a multimillion-pound fairy tale.
“It’s a society wedding like no other, and it’s turning rural Oxfordshire upside down.
“The sleepy village in which it’s taking place feels like it’s turning into a no-go zone, with secret service operatives and blokes who look like they work for the FBI.”
And the insider claimed Eve, Harry, and Stanlee’s organised event will be a wedding like no other.
They added: “Every final detail of the big day has been signed off by Eve and Harry, but this is Stanlee’s baby.