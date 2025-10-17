Advertisement
Sir Bob Owens’ Auckland mansion sells to foreign buyer for over $9m

Catherine Smith
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Remuera mansion owned by Sir Bob Owens and his second wife, Lady Owens, was sold last month. The purchase by an overseas buyer required OIO approval.

The widow of late transport magnate Sir Bob Owens has sold their Auckland mansion to overseas buyers for just over $9 million, OneRoof can reveal.

Lady Owens listed the two-storey house at the bottom of Remuera’s “Golden Mile” in March, more than 25 years after Sir

