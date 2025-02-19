The most common surname registered in New Zealand last year has been revealed. Photo / 123rf

For the seventh year in a row, Singh has topped the list as the most common family name given to newborns in New Zealand.

The Department of Internal Affairs today confirmed more than 680 babies were registered with the popular surname last year.

Kaur was in the No 2 spot, with 630 babies registered, followed by Smith with 300 registrations. Ten years ago, Smith was the most common surname in New Zealand.

Breaking it down by island reveals a difference in rankings; Singh, Kaur and Patel were the three most registered surnames in the North Island, while Kaur, Singh and Smith dominated in the South Island.

“New Zealand is a diverse country – and it’s great to see that reflected in our family name data for 2024,” said Brooke van Velden, Minister of Internal Affairs.