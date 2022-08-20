Sinead Corcoran during her sauna trial, minus the cats. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

An investment in wellbeing or just hot air? Sinead Corcoran trials an at-home sauna.

I'm absolutely aware that with the cost of living being what it is right now, buying a home sauna takes a back seat to putting petrol in your car and food on the table.

But if you're lucky enough to have the cash to splash out on the human equivalent of one of those warm cabinets at the supermarket where they keep rotisserie chickens – I tried one for six weeks, and I'm not going back.

Although current research about the benefits of saunas is mixed, the alleged health benefits include detoxification, increased metabolism, weight loss, increased blood circulation, pain reduction, antiaging, skin rejuvenation, improved cardiovascular function, improved immune function, improved sleep, stress management, and relaxation.

As someone who recently had to take five months off work to deal with a severe anxiety disorder – my top priority moving forward is to improve my physical and mental health.

And while pre-breakdown I was very cynical – I've now fully leaned into the selfcare movement. I've quit caffeine, am trying to quit alcohol, I go to the gym every day and I've gone down to a four-day work week. I now lap up every wellness trend that comes my way.

Enter: The $5490 sauna.

New Zealand company Found Space touts the benefits of regular sauna use for pain, weight and stress management, as well as better quality sleep. Six weeks into my borrowed sauna experience and I can say hand on heart – I've never slept better.

I no longer need to take Zopiclone every night to conk out, and it's a great way of decompressing after work, and (sadly) a far healthier alternative to a couple of wines.

But don't take my word for it because there's legit science behind it.

Exposure to unnatural lighting in the evening ruins our natural body rhythm and delays us feeling sleepy. Infrared saunas activate our para-sympathetic nervous system that take us out of a stressful state and relaxes us, so by the time we slip into the sheets we're in a state of snoozy bliss.

And come the weekend, if you do fancy some company, most saunas fit multiple people (and cats - mine love it). I've found it's a great way to socialise with your pals without leaving your house – which is the only way I socialise now as it's winter and I'm in my 30s.

Pre the experiment, I was slightly concerned about accidentally locking myself in the sauna. Thankfully, I can safely say the sauna door does not lock and is in fact so easy to open that my two cats would politely let themselves in.

Beyond sleeping better, I can't say for sure if I lost weight as I refuse to weigh myself anymore because I don't want to hate myself. While I'm stressed and anxious most of the time, I did find I was more relaxed and Zen post sauna, so am considering sitting in there 24 hours a day.

As I thankfully don't suffer from any chronic pain, I can't report on whether it helps with that, but as a gym-goer, I did notice I didn't have the sore muscles I usually would post-workout.

If you are considering it but you're not sure you've got the space, they do have different size options available starting with the City Compact model which looks to be the size of a portaloo, but less gross. If you're blessed with more space, you could upgrade to the Lite Sauna which is what I tried, fits two humans or one human and two cats, and costs $5490.

You're a billionaire in a mansion? Go for the premium range and jam your whole family in there – or "the barrel" which does look exactly like a wine barrel, perfect for mulling yourself.

In terms of installing it, it just plugs into a power socket just like a washing machine or dryer, and it allegedly uses the only same amount of power as boiling the kettle – which is the frugal titbit I used to convince my partner to let us buy it.

And while saunas are safe for most people, it's essential you practice sauna safety when inserting yourself into a big old oven.

Contrary to popular belief, it is not advisable to try "sweat out" a hangover so don't go in when you're dusty and, as tempting as it is, don't take a cocktail in there. Also, don't stay in longer than 20 minutes and make sure you guzzle water to stay hydrated. If you feel like you're going to faint from the heat, obviously exit at once.

People with health conditions or babies in their bellies should consult their GP before using a sauna, and unfortunately, you can't use a sauna as a timeout for your kids. Their core body temperature rises much faster than adults so it's not safe.

If you're wondering how, exactly, do you shoehorn Scandinavia into suburbia – don't worry. A lovely man named Bruce will work out what size sauna will work with the space you have and will come and install it for you – and even transport it if you ever move house.

I personally transformed my step kids' playroom into my own personal sauna day spa, because I live by the notion that happy parents make for happy children. And look, if one day they resent me for it, we've got a sauna so they can sweat out their bitterness.