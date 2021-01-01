Website of the Year

Simon Wilson's cancer diary: Fear and hope in the radiotherapy room

17 minutes to read

The radiation machine. During the procedure the bed is raised and moved forward and the eye rotates, starting underneath the patient. A green helmet sits on the shelf at left. Photo / Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Sunlight fills the waiting room. It's a beautiful space, with a long curved wall, all glass, looking out to the north, where a raggedy garden enclosed on three sides slopes away, mature pohutukawa filling the

