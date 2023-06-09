Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Simon Wilson: All hail Wellington, our cycling capital

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Always a good day! City life with bicycle, Evans Bay, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Always a good day! City life with bicycle, Evans Bay, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington on a good day, right? What’s not to love. And now there’s even more to cheer about: Wellington has become our undisputed cycling capital, beating out 265 other cities in 66 countries for one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle