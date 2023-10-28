Sí, por favor: delicious recipes to celebrate Mexico’s Dia de los muertos

Churros and chocolate sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

In Mexico, November 1-2 is Dia de los muertos - a celebratory holiday to remember deceased loved ones. Here’s a Mexican-inspired menu as a nod to this special holiday.

Tomato and tortilla soup. Photo / Tamara West

Tomato and tortilla soup

Serves 4

1 onion, finely chopped

1 bunch coriander, stalks used for soup, leaves reserved, to serve

3-5 cloves garlic

1-3 peppers from chipotle in adobo sauce

Olive oil, for frying

400g canned tomatoes

2 cups chicken stock, hot

1 chicken breast, thinly sliced

1 packet corn chips, use as many as needed

2 handfuls colby cheese

1 pottle sour cream, for serving

1 avocado, or more, cut into chunks for serving

1-2 limes, cut into wedges, to serve

Gently fry onion, coriander stalks, 3-5 garlic cloves and 1-3 canned chipotle peppers (depending on preference) in a glug of olive oil to form a soft fragrant paste. Add chopped tomatoes and approximately 2 cups hot chicken stock and simmer gently to reduce and flavour, about 10-15 minutes. Cool, blitz to just smooth, return to heat, add thinly sliced chicken breast and reheat until chicken is cooked through. Season to taste. Spread corn chips on a baking tray, cover with grated colby cheese and grill to melt. Distribute chips into soup bowls, add soup, garnish with sour cream, avocado chunks and coriander leaves. Serve with lime wedges.





Photo / Babiche Martens

Fish tacos

Serves 4

Salsa

1 mango, chopped small

½ red onion, chopped small

½ cup chopped coriander

Spicy sauce

½ cup chipotle sauce

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

Fish tacos

1 Tbsp butter

500g fish fillets, cut into eight pieces

8 small tortillas

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 avocado, mashed with 1 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Extra coriander leaves, to garnish

2 limes, cut into wedges

1. For the salsa, combine the mango, onion and coriander in a small bowl.

2. In another small bowl combine the chipotle sauce, mayonnaise and sour cream. Set aside.

3. Heat the butter in a frying pan. Cook the fish fillets in batches and keep warm.

4. Warm the tortillas in the microwave for 1 minute.

5. Serve with shredded cabbage, avocado, fish, salsa and sauce. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds, coriander leaves and lime wedges.









Churros and chocolate sauce. Photo / Babiche Martens

Churros

Makes 20

1 cup water

80g butter, cubed

1 cup flour

¼ tsp salt

3 eggs

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp cinnamon

Sauce

100g chocolate, broken into pieces

150ml cream

1. Place water and butter in a pot and bring to the boil. Add flour and salt. Stir vigorously until the dough sticks together, forming a ball. Stir in the pot for 2 minutes to cook the flour. Remove and cool for 10 minutes.

2. Place the dough in a bowl and beat in the eggs, one at a time, until well combined.

3. Using a piping bag with a shaped nozzle, pipe 8cm lengths of dough on to a piece of baking paper. Place in the freezer until ready to cook.

4. Combine sugar and cinnamon in a bowl.

5. Make the chocolate sauce by combining chocolate and cream in a bowl over simmering water until smooth. Remove from heat.

6. To cook the churros, heat a deep-fat fryer to medium heat. Carefully drop the churros in, a few at a time, and fry for 3 or 4 minutes until cooked through and golden. Shake off excess oil and toss in cinnamon mixture.

7. Eat the churros while warm, dipped into the chocolate sauce.