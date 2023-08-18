Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Shortland Street’s Ria Vandervis on motherhood: ‘I fell into bad postnatal depression.’

By Karl Puschmann
7 mins to read
Shortland Street's Ria Vandervis has been on the show for a decade. Photo / Rob Trathen.

Shortland Street's Ria Vandervis has been on the show for a decade. Photo / Rob Trathen.

The fan favourite shares her experiences of being a mum to son Teddy, life on the Street and some new projects she has on the go.

Ria Vandervis is in a rush. So far today

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle