Shortland Street's Marianne Infante on imposter syndrome

Marianne Infante on life lessons and dealing with imposter syndrome. Photo/Supplied.

Marianne Infante is a writer, producer and actor, who, among other things, has been gracing our screens as nurse Madonna Diaz on Shortland Street for the past year. Here she talks about keeping herself well and good – and the best life advice she's ever been given.

The best way to get up and get started in the morning is by jumping straight in the shower. My morning routine consists of morning snuggles with my pup, Joey, and getting my fruits and oats in a blender. I keep my mornings fairly simple.

I can't start my day without procrastinating and using "cuddling my dog" as an excuse to stay warm in bed longer.

Presentation is important to me because I want to bring my best self forward and to me that doesn't mean makeup, it means being my most comfortable self. Most days it's my favourite sunscreen and eyebrows-on combo, sometimes that means baggy chill outfits, and other days it means makeup on and dressed up like I'm winning an Oscar.

Keeping fit and healthy means I make sure my sleep is a priority, getting eight hours has changed my life, keeps my anxiety away, plus it makes me less of an impatient grump and more chirpy, alert and vibrant.

To keep mentally and emotionally healthy, other than prioritising sleep, I make sure my social life is healthy — by that I mean three things: knowing when to prioritise time with my loved ones (friends and family), when to prioritise my me-time to fill my own cup and knowing when to reach other to my loved ones when I need extra TLC.

The best advice I've ever been given about life is that no one really knows what they're doing, we're all learning and just trying our best to "adult", we are all on our own journey and timeline so there's no point comparing yourself to others and the person you need to serve best is yourself.

The values I live by are great communication, honesty, openness, loyalty and kindness.

As I get older, I realise that life will continue to unravel, that nothing is in your control and it's how we respond to what the universe throws at us that makes each experience valuable, memorable and worthwhile — so lean in, enjoy life, love to love and open yourself up to all the good things the world has to offer, including lessons to learn.

I still suffer from imposter syndrome every now and then, especially with all the many roles I have (actor, producer and writer) but what I've learned is that I know what I am doing and I know what I am capable of and some days that capacity varies and that is okay. I just have to be kind and gentle with myself as I move through my action lists including self-care.

When the going gets tough, this is what I tell myself: "I am worthy, I am human, I am enough. I will treat myself like I would treat any friend of mine going through a tough time." Whenever I'd confide to my best friend Chye-Ling Huang that I'm feeling s***, she'd remind me 'No, you are THE s***.'

The things that make me happiest are (and why): my family and friends, they remind me that I am blessed, I am loved, and they remind me of everything that is great and worth living for in this world.

On Sundays, you'll find me out for brunch with my sister, family or friends, either that, or you won't find me at all because I'll still be in bed enjoying a good book or a good TV series.

My best life hack is voice messaging. It's more personable for quality updates or quick check-ins with friends and you don't have to linger on the phone if you find phone calls awkward (I respect my friends who don't enjoy phone calls as much as I do).