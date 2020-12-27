Shopper's hilarious Christmas shopping fail goes viral

A man expected more than just one sprout when he ordered his food online from Tesco. Photo / Twitter / @jamesmurden

A man's Christmas shopping fail has gone viral after he posted his rather unfortunate blunder to Twitter.

UK shopper James Murden was looking at ordering some food early to prepare for his Christmas Day feast.

But when his delivery arrived from UK supermarket Tesco, the contents of his shopping wasn't quite what he was expecting.

Murden was hoping to buy a bag of Brussels sprouts. Instead, he ended up with just one single sprout.

Seeing the humour in the error, he posted a photo to Twitter with the caption: "Please note: when ordering sprouts from @Tesco online, quantity 1 does not mean 1 bag of sprouts. It means 1 sprout.

"Thank you and good night."

His tweet has been liked over 60,000 times and received more than 5000 shares.

Murden's blunder has since been explained by Tesco, who said when ordering individual items online you need to put in the exact amount.

"I do apologise but our loose items are individual items that you can order to get the exact amount," Tesco said.

"Unfortunately, the way our system works, each individual loose item counts towards 1 item on the order."

Murden seems to have quite the sense of humour.

"Haha it's all good Lee, just need to decide which family member deserves a sprout for Christmas, decisions decisions!" Murden said in response.

On Christmas Eve, Murden provided an update to Twitter, explaining there had been a Christmas Eve miracle.

"Twitter... it's a Christmas Eve Miracle: a whole family of sprouts have just arrived, panic over!" he tweeted, along with a photo of him smiling next to the sprouts.

"In all seriousness though... how long do they need microwaving for? Merry Christmas ya filthy animals."

Murden's blunder inspired others to share their shopping fails.

"Earlier this year the 6 bananas I *thought* I ordered turned out to be 6 bunches of bananas," someone shared on Twitter.

"Full credit to the @Tesco delivery driver who kept a straight face when asking whether I meant to order that many as I unpacked all 43 of them."