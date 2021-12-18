Shocking reason bride uninvited model friend from wedding

Many people defended Alena saying the bride's reaction was rude. Photo / Instagram

A German model claims she was uninvited from her friend's wedding for looking "too good" — sparking outrage on social media.

The woman, known as @alenayildiz, has more than 95,000 followers on TikTok were she shared a now-viral video this week revealing the wedding fall-out.

"My close friend uninvited me to her wedding because she though I looked too good in the dress SHE chose for me," Alena captioned the TikTok, which has been viewed 5.5 million times.

Despite not going to the wedding, the 21-year-old "still took some fire pics" in the dress, also sharing them in the video.

Alena wore a blue and nude floor-length gown by Kosovo dress designer Albina Dyla which featured a plunging neckline and crystal embellishments.

The German model claims her friend uninvited her from the wedding for looking 'too good'. Photo / TikTok

In a follow-up video Alena also shared screenshots of her exchange with the friend in German which translated to her saying "you don't have to come to my wedding".

A WhatsApp conversation also saw a mutual friend tell Alena that the bride is stressed and ask "what do you expect, an apology?"

Both videos got thousands of comments, with many viewers on TikTok just as shocked as Alena by the situation.

"It's beyond me how people think anyone can 'outshine' the bride," one person commented. "They're literally there for you."

She's the one who chose the dress so she could've jut asked you to change your dress instead of rudely uninviting you," another wrote.

However some said they understood the bride's point, arguing that Alena's dress was a little bit too attention-grabbing for their liking.

"Yes you look great in it but honestly I understand your friend," one person wrote.

"I would respect it and pick another dress. It's her day and mean to outshine her."

In response Alena said her friend had uninvited her "right before the wedding", meaning there wasn't time to get a new dress.

"I'm so confused to why people comment I'm on her friend's side," Alena wrote.

"All I did was look the way I look in her preferred dress."