Whakaata Māori gathered the shining lights of Aotearoa for the prestigious Ngā Tohu Matariki o Te Tau awards. Ten recipients were honoured for their contribution to communities, the nation and on the global stage. From Teresea Olsen OSM, who ensured thousands had kai on the table, to Arama Kukutai who is transforming agriculture farming worldwide, the 2023 recipients are trailblazers in their field.

Tā Haare Williams (KNZM). Photo / Damien Nikora

Pioneer broadcaster, teacher, poet, writer, and artist, Tā Haare Williams KNZM (Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāi Tūhoe, Rongowhakaata, Te Whakatōhea), was the recipient of a Te Huihuinga o Matariki Lifetime Achievement Award for inspiring a new generation of broadcasters, audiences and young Māori to follow their dreams, champion te reo Māori, and have belief in telling the stories that simply had to be told.

Lyvia Marsden. Photo / Damien Nikora

Lyvia Marsden QSM (Ngāti Whātua), received her Te Huihuinga o Matariki Lifetime Achievement Award for her five decades of mahi in championing hauora Māori throughout the motu. Lyvia originally trained as a nurse and was a founding member of the National Council of Maori Nurses (NCMN).

Tame Iti. Photo / Damien Nikora

With one of the most recognisable faces in Aotearoa, Tame Iti (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Wairere, Ngāti Hauā, Te Arawa) was the recipient of the Tupuārangi – Arts and Entertainment award. His commitment to his people, quest for justice, and passion for te reo Māori shook the political establishment and challenged attitudes. Tame has pushed through barriers to tell Māori stories across multiple disciplines – from stage to screen to art.

Teresea Olsen. Photo / Damien Nikora

Teresea Olsen QSM (Ngāti Porou) received the Matariki – Community Award for her work on the front lines, supporting, counselling, and advocating for the health and safety of communities and whānau. Teresea’s vaccination programme in the Hutt Valley during the COVID pandemic, targeting vulnerable communities, was one of the most successful in the country. Following Cyclone Gabrielle, Teresea stepped up to organise trucks of kai and supplies that were sent to devastated whānau in Te Tairāwhiti.

Maia Mariner. Photo / Damien Nikora

2023 Hiwaiterangi – Young Achievers award recipient, Maia Mariner, is the driving force behind the phenomenon that is Lazy Sneakers. Maia was inspired to take action when she saw kids at basketball training who couldn’t participate in the sport because they didn’t have suitable sports shoes. She blew the whistle and changed the game plan. Lazy Sneakers is now a nationwide movement that has provided over 10,000 pairs of sneakers to rangatahi.

Te Arawa Lakes Trust: Left to Right: Soweeta Fort D'Ath, William Anaru, Geoff Rolleston, Haimona Te Nahu. Photo / Damien Nikora

Combining mātauranga Māori with western science, the Te Arawa Lakes Trust was the recipient of the Waitī – Health and Science award. Their groundbreaking initiative to protect the waters over which they are kaitiaki involved gathering traditional weavers to create harakeke mats, which were then spread across the water surface to block sunlight and prevent pest growth.

Renata Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai) and Kukiterangi Curtis (Ngāti Rongomai) accepted the award on behalf of Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai. Photo / Damien Nikora

Kura kaupapa Māori, Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai, was awarded the Tupuānuku – Education award for spearheading a remarkable change to the teaching schedule, when they reset their school calendar to align with te maramataka. Te Wharekura o Ngāti Rongomai received the ultimate accolade of the night when they picked up Ngā Mata o te Ariki Tāwhirimātea – the Supreme Award. Renata and Kukiterangi Curtis received the tohu on behalf of the school.

Arama Kukutai. Photo / Damien Nikora

The recipient of the Waitā – Business and Innovation award was Arama Kukutai (Ngāti Tipa, Waikato, Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Aupōuri, Parihaka), a global mover, co-founder and partner of Finistere Ventures, which has built and backed companies to the tune of $5 billion. Arama is also the CEO of Plenty, a company that is transforming agriculture worldwide through vertical farming. He is also working to launch internships for Māori and business graduates to give them exposure to Silicon Valley and the wider global business community.

Dr Ruakere Hond. Photo / Damien Nikora

Dr Ruakere Hond (Taranaki, Te Āti Awa) was the recipient of the Waipunarangi Te Reo and Tikanga award for his dedication to the kaupapa of language revitalisation. Dr Hond has worked in Māori language immersion programmes for more than 30 years. His approach has been to enhance immersion learning with Te Ataarangi and in revitalising regional language with Te Reo o Taranaki and Kura Whakarauora. His views have helped influence New Zealand’s language revitalisation strategy as a past member of Te Taura Whiri and Te Mātāwai. He is also a member of the Waitangi Tribunal.