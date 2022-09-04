Meghan Markle's father is angry over remarks that suggest she "lost" him. Photo / NZME

Meghan Markle's father has disputed claims she "lost" him when she married Prince Harry.

His comments follow some confusion over Meghan's musings in a recently published interview with The Cut.

During that interview, she is quoted as saying, "Harry said to me, 'I lost my dad in this process.'"

Omid Scobie, an unofficial spokesperson for the royal couple, later said Meghan had been misreported and was actually referring to the ongoing rift with her own father, Thomas Markle.

But Thomas, who is still recovering from a stroke he had in May, told the Daily Mail his daughter had never "lost" him.

"She didn't 'lose' me, she dumped me," he said from his home in Mexico.

"I am not lost. She knows where to find me. My number hasn't changed.

"I would love to hear from my daughter and meet my son-in-law and my grandkids for the first time."

Thomas also had something to say about Meghan's comments in The Cut about the importance of forgiveness.

Thomas Markle says he'd love to see his daughter and meet his son-in-law and grandchildren. Photo / File

"If she really believes in forgiveness, then why can't she forgive me?" he said.

"I have apologised to her multiple times for any hurt and pain I might have caused her.

"I love my daughter. She talks about forgiveness, so why not start with her own family? What about forgiving me?"

Thomas added that every interview his daughter does causes him much stress. He said he also felt sorry for the Queen.

"She is a 96-year-old lady who has given her life to her people, and she doesn't deserve this when she is also in poor health," he said.

"I do feel sorry for her and wish her all the best and hope she feels better soon.

"It can't be easy for her to read all these things my daughter is saying."