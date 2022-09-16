Voyager 2022 media awards
Sex Toy review: The We-Vibe Pivot - Our verdict

3 mins to read
Jane Jones reviews a sex toy for adult pleasure for Canvas every fortnight. Photo / Getty

WARNING: Contains content that is for adults only

The search for the right sex toy can be daunting. In the second installment of a new column, our Canvas expert Jane Jones reviews the We Vibe

