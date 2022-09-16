Jane Jones reviews a sex toy for adult pleasure for Canvas every fortnight. Photo / Getty

WARNING: Contains content that is for adults only

The search for the right sex toy can be daunting. In the second installment of a new column, our Canvas expert Jane Jones reviews the We Vibe Pivot.

The We-Vibe Pivot

Play Time: 2 hours

Charging Time: 90 mins

Price $129 from Hello Lover

"I feel like my penis is on home detention," hissed my long-suffering partner.

The Pivot vibrating penis ring does indeed look like a cross between an ankle-bracelet and a Tamagotchi.

It has 10 unique rumbling vibrations, is made out of 100 per cent body-safe silicone and is rechargeable – though the charger is fiddly, and if you bump it at all the charger falls out. The Pivot is also completely waterproof in case you want to use it in the bath or shower, though I've personally never worked out how to have sex in water without it washing away all natural lubrication.

The toy is silky smooth, soft and stretchy, but firm enough to stay on through a variety of positions during sex. Just don't make the hideous first mistake my partner made, and try to put it on without thoroughly lubing up both yourself and the toy. He very nearly gave himself a home circumcision.

Also avoid the second mistake he made, which was trying to insert himself into it before he was erect. It was the most off-putting thing I've ever witnessed and my hysterical laughter really didn't help matters. Both of these things were my fault as I never read instructions for anything, and should probably start if I'm going to be forcing my partner to put a choker necklace around his genitals.

Key take away from the We-Vibe Pivot: read the instructions. Photo / Supplied

The Pivot is designed to be worn at the base of the penis shaft. Positioned with the vibrating part upwards and the female participant will reap the rewards. Positioned downwards and the vibrations will be directed to the testicles, if that's what you're into.

I personally found it worked best with me on top, so I could control the pressure as I prefer a firm touch.

And if your partner's not around, you can just hook your fingers into it like a jangly set of keys, and go to town on yourself.

I found this out later when I finally retrieved the instructions from the rubbish bin, but you can also pair the device with the We-Connect™ App. This saves you from a "stop-start" session where you're trying to sexily wrangle a different setting without ripping off your partner's penis.

Instead, you can use your phone to change the tracks and access customisable vibrations – just let your partner know that's what you're doing so he doesn't accuse you of scrolling Instagram during sex, which, truth be told, I'm known to do.