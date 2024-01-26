The threesome went dramatically wrong. Photo / Getty Images

An Australian woman who embarked on an erotic adventure with two “lovely, sexy humans” has revealed the moment that the menage-a-trois went dramatically south.

Calling into Triple J radio’s The Hookup show, the woman shocked hosts Pip Rasmussen and Dee Salmin with her tale.

She revealed she attended a “dating event” and met a couple she described as “two lovely, sexy humans”.

So far, so sexy.

They shared a kiss and decided to take the party back to their place.

It was getting steamy and the woman found herself naked between the couple, who remained clothed.

And then “they broke up while I was there, naked, between them”.

She said they got upset with one another and the row developed to the point that their entire relationship crumbled.

Of her nudity, Rasmussen said: “Oh no, that makes it so much worse. You’re like, ‘Should I put a bra on or …?’”

Then the female half of the couple decided that she wanted to focus her attention on the third wheel.

“She was like, ‘Boy, get out of here [to her boyfriend]. I want to talk to this random girl that I picked up tonight’,” the woman recalled.

She was then asked to act as an intermediary between the warring couple, communicating with the man as his irate lover couldn’t bring herself to speak with him.

The man then “freaked out”.

“He’s like, ‘I’m done. I’m done with this. We’re done.’ I’m like, OK, I’m just going to go. Goodbye.”

Some listeners joked the woman should be called the “naked negotiator” but others said the experience was not a rare event.

“Same thing happened to me. But they were engaged,” one commenter wrote online, with another woman sharing details of the moment the female partner smashed up the house in rage while she “was wearing nothing but her lingerie”.