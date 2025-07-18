Advertisement
Sex, pain and betrayals: What MAFS NZ’s Jo Robertson wants us to know

By Fleur Guthrie
NZ Woman's Weekly·
8 mins to read

Relationship expert Jo Robertson lifts the lid on intimacy, trauma and talking to teens. Photo / Babiche Martens

Jo Robertson has built a career on what goes on between the sheets. While growing up, she experienced several unsafe sexual encounters. And although challenging, they sparked in her a curiosity about where people get their templates for what sex and relationships should be like. She also saw a therapist

