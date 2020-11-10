'Sex is not the important thing': 80-year-old marries 35-year-old lover

An 80-year-old British woman who won legions of fans after shocking television hosts with intimate details of her sex life has married her 35-year-old beau.

Iris Jones met Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham on Facebook and sparks flew after she jetted to Cairo to meet her toyboy in person.

She went on the UK's This Morning show to talk about the relationship - and she didn't spare the details.

Now the couple have reportedly wed, with Ibriham telling Al-Watan news that he is happy with the union.

"I do not want a nationality nor do I want money, I am comfortable like this and I work, praise be to God, with my money," he said.

He also revealed he has persuaded the elderly Brit to convert to Islam.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left speechless last year as the feisty granny revealed more than they expected about her romance with the young Egyptian.

Spilling about the couple's first night together, Jones said: "Nobody had been there for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again".

If that wasn't enough, Jones went on to say: "The thing is, I couldn't walk the next day. I felt as if I'd been riding a horse. Saddle-sore wasn't even it. Anyway, we got over it."

Jones says that their relationship isn't about money. Photo / Facebook

She told the hosts that "sex is not the important thing" because she can't share a bed with Ibriham due to his fidgeting.

She also said that he's not after her money and dismissed her family's fears about her lover's intentions.

She said: "If he's marrying me for my fortune he'll be sadly disappointed because I live on a pension.

"He's even said he'll sign a pre-nup because it's me he wants – not my house. I've spent years making other people happy, now I just want to marry the man I love before I die."

Despite her claims of true love, Jones' new relationship drove a wedge between her and her sons.

The Sun reported that her son Stephen said the romance had torn his family apart and vowed his would never to call Ibriham his stepdad.

"When I found out his age it caused a lot of friction. My brother didn't accept it, I was dubious about it because of the age difference.

"Darren took it worse than me. He didn't want anything to do with it."