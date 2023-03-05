Sex doesn’t have to be adventurous or wild. Photo / 123RF

Warning: Sexual themes

Welcome to Relationship Rehab, news.com.au’s weekly column solving all your romantic problems, no holds barred.

This week, resident sexologist Isiah McKimmie explains the importance of open sexual communication.

Question: My partner keeps asking me to tell him what I like in bed, but I don’t know. He’s frustrated with me because I won’t tell him, but I just don’t know what to say. When we have sex, I enjoy just seeing what happens, and I don’t have any particularly wild fantasies. He keeps pushing me to tell him, and it’s making me uncomfortable. Am I abnormal for just wanting everyday sex?

Answer: Wanting ‘everyday’ sex is absolutely fine. Sex doesn’t need to be adventurous or kinky to be satisfying – vanilla is a delicious flavour!

However, it sounds like there’s more going on here with your sexual communication that could do with some attention.

Men frequently want more instruction during sex

It’s common for men to ask what their partner wants when it comes to sex.

Despite the stereotype of men being solely concerned with their own pleasure, what I’ve found is that men really want to please their partners in the bedroom. In therapy, men often confess that what turns them on most is seeing their partner enjoy themselves.

There’s a lot of pressure on men to ‘just know’ what to do or to get it right when it comes to sex. Men often want more direction from their partner on what would feel good – so they can ensure their partner is enjoying themselves.

Sexual communication is challenging for many women

While men often seek more communication around sex, women in heterosexual relationships can struggle to be vocal.

Our society doesn’t encourage women to explore sexually the way it does men. Masturbation for men is seen as a fact, whereas for women, it’s still somewhat taboo. As a result of societal conditioning, we’re often more passive during sex.

Sexual variety can keep the spark alive. Photo / 123RF

Unfortunately, many women have also had the experience of speaking up during sex and being shut down or receiving a defensive reaction from a partner.

So, as women, we often don’t really know what we like sexually. And even if we do, we can feel embarrassed, afraid or uncomfortable asking for it.

Open sexual communication increases intimacy and pleasure

Being able to communicate openly and honestly about sex is one of the things that helps couples have satisfying sex lives. It can also increase intimacy between you.

For some people, communicating about sex is a way they feel more connected – as you’re talking about something special that just the two of you share.

Most of us weren’t taught how to have open conversations about sex, so it can feel uncomfortable and embarrassing. It takes practice, but it does enhance satisfaction, enjoyment and ‘spark’ over the long term.

Sexual communication doesn’t need to be especially kinky or erotic. You don’t have to want anything even mildly adventurous to open up sexual communication.

Sexual variety helps keep the spark alive

I will say again that vanilla is a delicious flavour. Sex doesn’t need to be wild or kinky to be satisfying.

That being said, there is research that shows sexual novelty helps keep the spark alive.

Although you might be satisfied with the sex you’re having – and you certainly don’t need to explore anything outside your comfort zone – maintaining variety in your sexual repertoire can keep the passion alive and increase sexual and relationship satisfaction.

This novelty can be in the form of different positions, talking about sex, sharing a fantasy, wearing lingerie or just changing up your regular sex routine.

Some helpful questions to start conversations around sex and increase sexual variety:

If you’re not sure where to start in terms of discussing sex more openly, grab a glass of wine and try these questions together.