The tennis legend is keeping her due date tightly under wraps. Photo / Getty Images

Serena Williams is laughing her way through her second pregnancy.

Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian sensationally announced at the 2023 Met Gala they are expecting their second child and now the tennis legend has made a cheeky quip about her baby-growing body.

The 41-year-old shared a picture on Instagram of her wearing a fitting black dress. Showing off her bump she wrote, “Caution: Things are not always how they appear. I am seriously trying to figure out if the baby is in the front or...back.”

The joke prompted hundreds of comments with her celebrity friend and reality star, Khloe Kardashian writing, “hahahah dying lol”, while model Ashley Graham shared love heart eye emojis.

Elsewhere fans filled the comments with compliments with one writing, “lady that back was there before the baby.. you look fab”, another said, “So happy for you! You truly are such a gift and inspiration to all mums! Praying for a safe and beautiful pregnancy and a healthy and blessed one.”

Another speculated Williams’ shape could be a sign she is having a baby boy, “Boys will do that to you!” they wrote adding, “but you’ll snap back quicker! Happy pregnancy and delivery to you.”

Williams and Ohanian are yet to announce the sex of their baby, however the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit, appeared on a podcast recently where he predicted the couple will be having a little girl again.

Appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the soon-to-be father of two said, “I’m convinced I’m gonna be a girl dad,” before joking: “So even if we have, you know, 50 more kids, they’re all going to be girls.”

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams at the 2023 Met Gala where they announced they are expecting their second child. Photo / Getty Images

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their now 5-year-old daughter Olympia in 2017 and shared a heartwarming video of the couple telling Olympia she is going to be a big sister.

“Remember how you’ve been praying for a little sister or brother?” Williams told her little girl, “Well, we went to the doctor, and it turns out I’m not getting fat but I have a baby in my belly.”

Olympia replied, “Are you kidding me?” and hugged her mum saying, “Oh my god! I’m so excited!”

Harpers Bazaar speculated the star is due to give birth between August and October, however Williams has kept the due date tightly under wraps.