'Send you back?' Dog shelter's brutal, heartbreaking message to pet owners over Christmas

An Australian animal rescue charity has released a heartbreaking yet brutal message to dog owners ahead of the Christmas holidays, highlighting how their actions often lead to dogs being sent to "kill farms".

Taking to social media last week, Pound Patrol, based in four Australian states, said over the next one to two months there will be a surge in people wanting to rehome their pets.

They've taken aim at those who are wanting to rehome, pointing out a number of weak reasons they see a surge in rehoming requests.

"These are the people who went ahead and purchased puppies, kittens, rabbits ... etc as Christmas gifts who are suddenly allergic, moving, having a baby, don't have time, their kids won't take care of it, didn't think they'd get so big, didn't think they shed, didn't think they needed food," they wrote.

Pound Patrol said the issue is 90 per cent of unwanted pets eventually end up in "kill shelters".

Instead of politely asking people to reconsider, they've launched a brutally honest message to the very people who purchase pets this Christmas but are thinking of parting way with them.

"You didn't know you had an allergy? Oops. Don't let the pet suffer, buy some allergy medicine.

"You're moving? What city are you moving to that doesn't allow dogs? Bulls**tville? You have a responsibility to your living, breathing family member to plan ahead to find a house, apartment or condo that will ALLOW your family member. Period. I would be HOMELESS with my pet before giving them up.

"Oh, you had no idea you were due to have a baby in two months? Didn't know that's how it worked ... Get a dog trainer and remember that the pet was your child first.

"Don't have time to let a dog out, or to have a dog just sit next to you while you're home? Really? So they're better off in a shelter than waiting in your house for you to get home? Okay, perhaps get another pet to keep them company or look for a local dog-sitter.

"Oh, you mean your 5-year-old didn't step up to the plate to feed, walk and scoop poop like they promised? I guess it's time for YOU to step up and role model for your child.

"Wrong size? Not cute as an adult? Sheds too much? Barks? Breathes? Not quite the personality you expected? Look in a mirror, how did you turn out? Should we send you back?

"Guess what? If the roles were reversed, your dog would NEVER LET YOU GO."

The Patrol's message was accompanied by a photo of a dog that had the word "FREE" spray-painted on its body.

While the post was confronting for a number of owners, the message has since gone viral with Pound Patrol receiving a wealth of backing for its stance.

Thousands agreed with the message, with some doubling down on irresponsible pet owners.

"Just stop buying a pet altogether if you cannot look after it for life. These are living creatures who also have feelings, and don't deserve to be dumped when the cuteness goes," one person wrote.

Another said: "This picture makes me so sad. How can anyone give you their pets or decide they no longer want them? My boy is family. You never leave family behind."