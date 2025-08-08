Advertisement
Annabel Langbein, Peta Mathias and Anne Batley Burton on their double lives in France

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
11 mins to read

Cook and author Peta Mathias with her local fishmonger, Philippe, in the medieval town of Uzes in southern France, where she spends the Northern Hemisphere summer.

It sounds idyllic, escaping the doldrums of a New Zealand winter to spend summers living in France – but even paradise comes with a cost.

A chateau in Bordeaux. A hilltop villa in Provence. An apartment in Biarritz. A bolthole in the medieval town of Toulouse.

The number of high-profile

