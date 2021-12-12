Secret plastic surgery procedures celebrities use to look more beautiful than the rest of us

An Instagram "nip/tuck detective" reveals the secret cosmetic proceedures that she suspects young celebrities like Bella Hadid have undergone. Photo / Getty Images

When the practically perfect looks of our favourite celebrities are outed as less than natural, it is hard not to feel a little bit happy about it. It is also natural to wonder how those same celebrities accentuate their eye shape without a little help or turn back the clock without going under the knife.

Dana Omari, who works as a consultation manager at a medical spa, has turned her speculation on celebrity surgery into a hugely popular social media enterprise. Omari's Instagram account IGFamousByDana, which currently has more than 200,000 followers, is all about pointing out the procedures that she suspects celebrities have undergone. Omari uses side-by-side photographs of these celebrities to act as a "nip/tuck detective", pointing out physical changes that can't be explained naturally.

Talking to the New York Post, Omari revealed that we tend to think of celebrities as being somehow superhuman, which enables us to explain away dramatic changes in their appearance.

"Think about the people in your life that you know, when they've lost weight, how they've aged," Omari told the NY Post. "They don't change like crazy and in the span of a couple of years, unless it was really intense weight loss or they went and had work done, you know?"

Ms Omari doesn't view her account as a way to shaming anyone, but she does feel that some celebrities should be more honest.

"I do feel strongly about holding some of these celebrities accountable, [particularly] people that are very adamant that they are natural when they're not, and/or they're selling something," she said.

"All of these people are very beautiful," she said. "[But] they didn't yoga-and-water their way there."

It also seems that younger and younger celebrities are undergoing surgery and Omari uses her expertise to point out the changes in their appearance and the five sneaky procedures that might explain them.

The fox eye lift

Also know as canthoplasty, a fox eye lift sees the outer corner of the eye surgically lifted, to create a more dramatic look.

"It changes the tilt of your eye, it makes your eye a little bit bigger but when you pull it makes it a little bit more slanted," Ms Omari told the NY Post, and it comes at a cost of around US$5000 (NZ$7356).

Omari speculates that, among other celebrities, model Bella Hadid has undergone the procedure, despite her claims that she would never have surgery.

"People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling," Hadid told InStyle in 2019.

"I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face," Hadid continued.

The ponytail facelift

This procedure is dubbed the ponytail facelift as it "pulls really high up on the temples, that can give you that lifted look," Omari told the NY Post and speculates that Ariana Grande has had this procedure done. The ponytail facelift can cost upwards of US$100,000 (NZ$147,129).

Hair transplants

Some unlucky males have a genetic predisposition to early hair loss. If you are in the public eye, then those thinning locks are likely something you would like to conceal, which is why more young men are undergoing surgical hair transplants.

Omari speculates that Machine Gun Kelly, 31, has already undergone the procedure.

"When you get a hair transplant, basically they're taking live follicles from where you might not miss it," Ms Omari told the NY Post. Hair is likely taken from the back of the head and transplanted to the front.

It seems that the treatment can be easy to spot as it "almost looks too good, it's too dense all in the same area," Ms Omari stated. This procedure can cost $10,000 or more (NZ$14,712).

Small breast implants

Gone are the days when breast implants meant going from an a-cup to Pamela Anderson. Today, it seems that celebrities want a little extra, but not too much.

"Most women, besides maybe for a very unfortunate period in the late '90s and early 2000s, go for a size that fits them. That's the goal," Omari told the NY Post. "If they're on the smaller side, or even if they're not especially thin, they don't normally go from no breast tissue to triple Ds."

She speculates that celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Olivia Rodrigo may have had this $8000 to $15,000 (NZ$11,770 to $22,069) procedure done.

Sculptra body contouring

Dermal fillers, which are usually used on the face, particularly the cheeks and lips, can also be used on the body, to create curves.

Sculptra, Ms Omari said, "fills by volume just like lip filler, but also builds collagen, which can also affect the size or the shape and it lasts about three years."

A Sculptra procedure to fill out your hips, would cost around $15,000 (NZ$11,770), according to Omari and is often paired with liposuction, as "it can actually smooth any dimpling in your thighs, your butt, your hips – anywhere."

The look, which Omari speculates Kylie Jenner has embraced, is not permanent, which puts the cost outside of reach for most mere mortals.