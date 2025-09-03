Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scrolling too long while on the toilet? You could be risking haemorrhoids

Washington Post
4 mins to read

The study found smartphone users spent more than five minutes per visit, increasing haemorrhoid risk by 46%. Photo / Getty Images

The study found smartphone users spent more than five minutes per visit, increasing haemorrhoid risk by 46%. Photo / Getty Images

Prolonged smartphone use on the toilet could be linked to a higher risk of haemorrhoids, not because of increased straining, but because of how much longer people sit, according to research published Wednesday.

A cross-sectional analysis of 125 patients undergoing screening colonoscopies found that smartphone users in the group spent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save