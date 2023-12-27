Voyager 2023 media awards
Screen-time tips for parenting success over summer

By Michelle Melville-Smith
4 mins to read
About 46 per cent of New Zealand students get distracted using digital devices in class. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

As part of the Government’s 100-day plan, Minister of Education Erica Stanford will be banning cellphones in schools in an attempt to improve Kiwi kids’ academic success.

As a psychologist and parenting specialist,

