Scientists trace the potato’s roots to 9-million-year-old plant hybrid

By Victoria Craw
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Researchers have discovered that the modern potato evolved from the hybridisation of tomato ancestors and etuberosum in South America. Photo / 123rf

They’re one of the world’s most important food crops and delicious roasted, mashed or fried, but the exact genetic origins of the humble potato have long been something of a mystery to scientists.

Now, researchers say the modern-day potato evolved from hybridisation of the ancestors of tomato plants and another

