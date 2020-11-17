School picture day fail: Mum sends daughter to school in 'inappropriate' joke T-shirt

A US mum has shared the embarrassing moment she realised she'd sent her kid to school in a wildly inappropriate outfit - on school picture day.

Paige Ward, a 29-year-old mum of four, told Buzzfeed News she'd sent her youngest child Emma, 2, to school wearing a shirt with the word "sasshole" on it.

"I woke up that morning exhausted and grabbed the first thing out of her closet I could see, which happened to be the famous 'sasshole' shirt," she said.

But when they arrived at school, Emma's dad noticed some cameras outside and thought it might be picture day. Ward dismissed the idea as she hadn't been told about it.

But two days later Emma arrived home with the photos and Ward "freaked out".

"Oh my god. Everyone is going to think I'm a horrible mother. How could I do this?"

She went on, "But the entire time I was dying laughing because it just fits Emma's personality and 2020 so well."

And after getting over the shock, Ward decided to post about the mishap on TikTok. The video soon went viral, with many other mums sharing that they thought it was hilarious.

Some commented that the T-shirt was inappropriate for a 2-year-old to even own, but Ward had a new video in response to the "Karens" - adding that Emma's teachers also thought it was pretty funny.

Ward never expected to go viral but is excited she got to share Emma with the world, revealing that while her family has had a tough few years, it's Emma who makes the family laugh and stay positive.

"Through the pandemic, we have been struggling to make ends meet, and this was just the comedic relief we have been needing," she said.

"Since Emma has been born, she has been the light through all the darkness."