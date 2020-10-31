Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's cost-cutting wedding invitations revealed

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's 'save the date' cards have reportedly been leaked - and they're far from what you'd imagine for a celeb wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Newly-married couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are believed to have sent their wedding guests handwritten index cards as 'save the dates' along with a joke about trying to cut costs for their wedding.

Curious photos circulating online show the reported 'save the date' invitation guests received from the ultra-private pair, who were engaged back in May 2019 after Jost presented the Marvel actress with a $US400,000 ($A570,000) 11-carat engagement ring.

In the first detail released about their secret wedding, what appears to be a plain striped index card sent in an envelope reads in handwritten black pen: "Scarlett and Colin are getting married!" explaining in brackets at the bottom: "We're trying to save money for the wedding", ET reports.

A text message would have been cheaper (and less wasteful). Photo / Twitter

While it hasn't yet been confirmed that the memo sent to their nearest and dearest is legitimate, Saturday Night Live cast member Jost and comedy-loving Johansson — one of the highest-paid actresses in the world — are known to joke around.

The couple officially married in an intimate ceremony last weekend in Staten Island, New York, where Jost grew up.

News of their wedding was announced on Instagram by Meals on Wheels America, a charity that provides support and food to the elderly across the US.

We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend! Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for #MealsOnWheels. You can donate here to celebrate the happy couple: https://t.co/JgM2Xxtm2H https://t.co/cuqI3Zj1Ow — Meals on Wheels (@_MealsOnWheels) October 29, 2020

The community organisation uploaded a photo of the famous Staten Island Ferry, photoshopping empty cans on the back of the boat with the words, "Jost Married".

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," the caption read.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

The 35-year-old actress and the Saturday Night Live co-writer began dating in December 2017.

They first met over a decade ago in 2006, but Johansson said her first memory of him is working on an SNL skit together in 2010.

"The only line I remember from the sketch is when Scarlett's bratty character says, 'This party is literally worse than the Holocaust.' That was my Shakespearean sonnet for the woman I would one day fall in love with," Jost recalled, according to E!

In May 2017, Johansson featured on the SNL finale to play Ivanka Trump, which is when dating rumours began to swirl.

On the Emmys red carpet in September, Jost appeared to confirm his relationship with one of the world's highest paid actresses.

"She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here," Jost said. "She's pretty cool … It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome. I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

They made their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War in April 2018.

This is Jost's first marriage and Johansson's third.

The Marvel actress finalised her divorce from Romain Dauriac in March 2017, with whom she shares a daughter named Rose, four. She was also married to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.