Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson feels that she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". Photo / Getty Images

In spite of their divorce more than 25 years ago, Sarah Ferguson feels that she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale".

The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996. In spite of all the years that have passed since their split, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.

In an interview on Italian talk show "Porta a Porta", she said: "'I believe that the love I have for him and he has for me is just very different from what normal people have. We have great respect and love for each other. It really is our own fairy tale and it's our own lives, how we like to be, with total respect and honour to each other."

The 62-year-old author - who was on the TV show to promote her Mills and Boon novel Her Heart for a Compass - described her wedding to British royal Andrew, 61, as the happiest day of her life, as she got to marry a real life prince in the beautiful surroundings of Westminster Abbey in London.

Asked by presenter Bruno Vespa what the happiest time of her life has been, she answered: "3rd July 1986, when I married the best man in the world.

"I was the luckiest girl in the world. It was truly a fairy tale because I was marrying a prince. First of all, I was marrying a man, then I was marrying a naval officer, and then I was marrying a prince and he was very good looking, a handsome prince from all the fairy tales, he even had the sword."

Sarah and Andrew share two daughters, 33-year-old Princess Beatrice and 31-year-old Princess Eugenie, and still live at the Royal Lodge on his mother Queen Elizabeth's Windsor estate. They are grandparents to Beatrice and her spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's three-month daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and 10-month-old August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Eugenie's son with husband Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah also defended Andrew amidst the controversy surrounding his friendship with late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, insisting she stands by him "100 per cent".

She stated: "I completely stand by Andrew 100 per cent. He is such a kind, great man, he is a brilliant father and now a fantastic grandfather."