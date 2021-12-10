Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Sally Blundell reviews Nine Lives: New Zealand Writers on Notable New Zealanders

3 minutes to read

Nine Lives: New Zealand Writers on Notable New Zealanders
Various authors
(Upstart, $40)

The essayists here cover a range of New Zealand writers, leaders, politicians and sportspeople – all personally influential, all grazing the lives of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.