Rūrangi writer Cole Meyers on the Emmy Award-winning trans drama’s return

Joanna Wane
4 mins to read
Rūrangi writer and co-producer Cole Meyers. Photo / Alex Burton

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW

Aotearoa’s Emmy Award-winning drama Rūrangi is back for a second season. For the trans community, says series writer and executive producer Cole Meyers, it’s not only changing lives but saving

