Prince Harry reveals how the British press ran him and his wife from home, makes claims Camilla leaked private conversations and reveals physical altercation with Prince William. Video / ITV

The tailor caught up in the middle of the bridesmaids’ dresses drama at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding has broken his silence, saying he’s not surprised there were tears.

After four years of silence, luxury suit and dressmaker Ajay Mirpuri has lifted the lid on the infamous affair which claimed to have led to tears for Megan and Kate.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said he and three staff members had to work around the clock at Kensington Palace and Windsor Castle four days before the wedding after discovering none of the six bridesmaids’ dresses, made by another maker, fitted.

The incident caused a meltdown between Meghan and Kate, which saw tensions between the pair reach breaking point.

Kate Middleton allegedly had a meltdown after Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress didn't fit, causing a row. Photo / Gett Images / AP

“If anything happened in the background, it didn’t happen in front of me,” the tailor told Daily Mail.

“They were faced with a problem like anyone gets at a wedding, with last-minute hitches.

“I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren’t fitting – it’s nerve-wracking.

“I feel for them all, because you wouldn’t want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that’s what they were.”

His comments come after Harry’s book, Spare, detailed his and Meghan’s version of the row with Kate about the dresses.

The prince remains angry the initial reports focused on Kate being reduced to tears. Instead, he said it was Meghan who he found “on the floor sobbing”.

Harry claimed Kate sent Meghan a text about daughter Princess Charlotte’s dress being “too big too long too baggy”. The exchange allegedly went:

Kate: “Charlotte’s dress is too big too long too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home.”

Meghan: “Right, and I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP [Kesington Palace]. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing.”

Kate: “No, all the dresses need to be remade.”

Meghan: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay [the tailor]. He’s been waiting all day.”

Kate: “Fine.”

The gowns were created - as was the wedding dress - by British designer Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of Givenchy. But they were made, it seems, from measurements only, and without repeated fittings, the Daily Mail reported.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after the wedding of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on May 19, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Responding to the incident, Mirpuri said: “I’ve no idea what measurements Givenchy had received, but with our experience and knowledge we could see straight away that all six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, as they weren’t going to fit.

“... All six bridesmaids’ dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.

“Had this book not come out, no-one would have known it was us. But if it saved the day, it saved the day, and good luck to them.

“I won’t say it upsets me, but in that whole big event, this [the row] is what’s spoken about the most – it should be the fact that they [the bridesmaids] looked fabulous.

“We had to work tooth and nail for four days, four of us working until 4am three nights in a row, to make them fit.

“We left Windsor Castle at 10pm the night before the wedding. Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked? The answer is no.”

Mirpuri has worked with Meghan on numerous occasions, other royals, and celebrities like Elton John and Mariah Carey.