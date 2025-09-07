Could we finally see the King and Harry meet up again, face-to-face? Photo / Getty Images

After rumblings of reconciliation, fuelled by a well-publicised meeting recently between senior aides, the arrival of Prince Harry back in the UK this week has sparked a flurry of speculation about if now, finally, is the time they’ll reunite face-to-face.

The Duke of Sussex will be attending Monday’s annual WellChild Awards in London, as he does every year, before spending at least a few more days in the country taking part in several charity visits.

The King, meanwhile, is currently spending time in Balmoral in Scotland, and is also expected to mark the third anniversary of the late Queen’s death there on September 8, as he has since she passed away in 2022.

It’s understood Harry has not been extended an invitation to stay at a royal property and that there are currently no set plans for him to meet with his father.

They last saw each other back in early 2024, when Harry made a quick dash back to London to see his father, shortly after he revealed his cancer diagnosis, and they are believed to have had a “brief phone call” for the King’s 76th birthday last November.