Could we finally see the King and Harry meet up again, face-to-face? Photo / Getty Images
After rumblings of reconciliation, fuelled by a well-publicised meeting recently between senior aides, the arrival of Prince Harry back in the UK this week has sparked a flurry of speculation about if now, finally, is the time they’ll reunite face-to-face.
The Duke of Sussex will be attending Monday’s annual WellChildAwards in London, as he does every year, before spending at least a few more days in the country taking part in several charity visits.
The King, meanwhile, is currently spending time in Balmoral in Scotland, and is also expected to mark the third anniversary of the late Queen’s death there on September 8, as he has since she passed away in 2022.
It’s understood Harry has not been extended an invitation to stay at a royal property and that there are currently no set plans for him to meet with his father.
They last saw each other back in early 2024, when Harry made a quick dash back to London to see his father, shortly after he revealed his cancer diagnosis, and they are believed to have had a “brief phone call” for the King’s 76th birthday last November.
If Harry and the King arrange a reunion, it would mark a significant turning point in the ongoing feud between the duke and the royal family, which was sparked before Harry and Meghan sensationally quit official duties and moved to the US.
Signs of thawing in their frosty relationship began to emerge after Harry gave a bombshell interview to the BBC in May in which he admitted he “would love a reconciliation” with his father and the rest of the royal family.
“There’s no point in continuing to fight any more,” he told the broadcaster.
“Life is precious ... Forgiveness is 100% a possibility because I would like to get my father and brother back.”
Just weeks later, pictures were published of the King and Queen’s director of communications, Tobyn Andrae, and two members of Harry’s PR team, Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire, meeting at a private members’ club in London.
A source told the Mail on Sunday at the time: “There’s a long road ahead, but a channel of communication is now open for the first time in years. There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks. There were things both sides wanted to talk about.”