NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for†2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

Harry and Meghan have been issued an eviction notice by King Charles in order to put his problems with the Sussexes and Prince Andrew “to bed” once the Coronation has passed - and it’s reportedly sparked a row within the royal family.

It came to light on Tuesday that the Montecito royals have been told to leave Frogmore Cottage, a five-bedroom mansion in the Windsor Estate grounds before the summer, according to Daily Mail.

The plan to give the Sussexes the boot was allegedly supported by Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William and Kate, but a few non-working royals are said to not be in agreeance with the King’s decision to evict Harry and Meghan.

And the number of royals dismayed by the decision reportedly include Prince Andrew and his two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie.

An insider told The Sun: “Charles wanted to start after his Coronation with the issues of Harry and Meghan and Andrew put to bed.

“The situation has dragged on far too long and he wanted to act decisively and quickly.”

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

Prince Andrew is apparently set to move into the empty home, following the promise that King Charles made assuring him that he would not be left to live on the streets.

Prince Andrew may even have been handed the keys to Frogmore - but is reportedly resisting the move. However, it is believed that Harry and Meghan will be forced to vacate the home and fully complete their move to Montecito regardless of whether Andrew moves in.

Meghan and Harry were allegedly informed of the move only 24 hours after the release of Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, with friends of the couple branding the decision as “a cruel punishment”.

The announcement follows the claims made by the Sussexes’ number one supporter Omid Scobie that, now that they have been kicked out of Frogmore, Harry and Meghan will have no safe space to stay when visiting the UK.

The author of the Sussexes’ biography also made the point that, while Harry and Meghan now travel in tow with a security team of their own, Frogmore Cottage’s position inside the perimeter of the Windsor Estate meant it was the only location in England that they could truly feel safe in, due to the fact that their royal protection was pulled.

A source told Scobie: “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment. It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good. Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate.”

Scobie claims that at least two royal family members are “appalled”. While he didn’t name the relatives, Harry and Meghan are known to be close to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal insiders declared: “This spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”.







