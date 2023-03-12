Prince Andrew has reportedly been shafted in the Queen's will, receiving nothing. Photo / Getty Images

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is understood to be furious and complaining that he was left with no money by his mother the Queen when she died.

The Duke of York, 63, told friends he received no a cent of his mother’s estimated £650 million (NZ$1.2 billion) fortune to rebuild his life, according to The Sun on Sunday.

Andrew, who has lost his taxpayer-funded guards and accommodation at Buckingham Palace in the past year, is allegedly “bewildered” at receiving no money.

Instead, the Queen’s legacy and fortune was passed on to her eldest son, King Charles, who is not required by law to pay tax on it.

According to The Sun on Sunday, a friend of Andrew said: “I gather he’s checked it out and there’s no will.

“He’s in despair. He’s a member of the family, for God’s sake.

“What’s he meant to do? Go cap in hand to his older brother to keep a roof over his head?”

Andrew had a close relationship with the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

The Sun on Sunday claims the King is yet to give any of the siblings a slice of the Queen’s money, fearing it could look like a tax dodge.

Andrew lost his public funding as a working royal following stiff sex abuse allegations and ties with paedophile and trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced royal is also set to lose his current residence the Royal Lodge that he shares with his ex-wife Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew reportedly does not have the funds to maintain the £30m (NZ$60m) 31-bedroom mansion in Windsor Great Park.

Prince Andrew snapped spending time in Florida with Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles reportedly rejected a monetary expense claim from Andrew for hosting an Indian healer who spent a month with him on royal grounds.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Andrew’s other siblings, Prince Anne and Prince Edward, are also said to share “some resentment” at inheriting nothing from their mother Queen Elizabeth II.

However, in contrast to Andrew, both Anne and Edward, who are working royals, still receive handouts from the Sovereign Grant to cover their costs for royal duties.

Anne owns 700-acre Gatcombe Park in the Cotswolds while Edward, named Duke of Edinburgh last week, has a 150-year lease on Bagshot Park.

Despite Andrew struggling, it is believed the Queen supported him financially while she was alive and was “very generous” to all her children.