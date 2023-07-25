Prince Harry and his nephew Prince George. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate have been given a strict warning about their son and heir to the throne, Prince George.

While it’s assumed that George, 10, rarely sees his uncle, Prince Harry, who lives in California, a royal expert has warned that the young prince needs to be kept away from him in a bid to stop him from walking a similar path to Harry.

Speaking to OK Magazine, the Duke of Sussex’s former biographer, Angela Levin, raised her concerns about Harry’s “negative” influence on George saying, the Prince and Princess of Wales are there to “help” their son adding, “But he needs to be kept away from Harry’s negative influence.”

“George doesn’t have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him,” she said.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their children George, Charlotte and Louis appear to be a close family unit. Photo / Matt Porteous

It’s unclear what kind of relationship the uncle and nephew have with each other, but Harry has previously spoken about William and Kate’s children, including Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 5, in his memoir Spare.

Appearing concerned for how their place in the Royal family may impact their future, he said, “I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts, that worries me.”

It comes after another royal author, Tom Bower expressed similar concerns, however, he claimed George will be unaware of William and Harry’s estranged relationship.

“Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral [in 2021], but after the release of Harry’s book and the Sussexes’ documentary, that’s all over. I really don’t think Kate wants to see Harry again.

“Of course Prince George will be oblivious to all this — Harry will simply be forever marginalised in his memory.” Bower said according to the New York Post.

It's been reported that Prince Harry has only maintained his relationship with King Charles following the release of his memoir, Spare. Photo / AP

The US news outlet has also reported that King Charles is believed to be the only senior royal who has maintained a relationship with Harry following the release of his at times scathing memoir, interviews that followed and docuseries.

Despite this, sources have claimed multiple times that the father-son relationship is strained especially after Harry made multiple negative comments about his stepmother, Queen Camilla.

In one interview with ITV journalist and Harry’s long time friend, Tom Bradby, the estranged prince accused the Queen of leaking a conversation between them and Prince William to the UK media.

He also branded her a “villain” and explained how he and William “begged” Charles not to marry Camilla before saying, “He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game.

“A campaign aimed marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”