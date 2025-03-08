The room: My room was spacious and well appointed with a writing desk, couch, a flat-screen TV opposite the bed, good wardrobe and drawer space, a safe, luggage rack and ironing board.

A deluxe king room at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel. Photo / Supplied

The bed was large and comfy, the pillows soft and the linen crisp. Best of all the air conditioning was whisper-quiet and easy to use.

The fridge was stocked with plenty of cold water, soft drinks, fruit juice and a Kit Kat. Plunger coffee was provided but the tea selection was a little light – just two English Breakfast and two green teabags, plus two “coffee mate” powdered milk sachets. The rooms have views either across the city or over the Saigon River.

The bathroom: The bathroom had a separate bath and a good-sized shower, with pump toiletries, more bottled water, soap and extras like cotton buds, a nail file, shower cap, toothbrush and mini toothpaste.

Food and drink: You can’t stay at this hotel without trying the nightly buffet at the hotel’s Saigon Cafe at least once ($108 per person including non-alcoholic drinks, $128 including alcoholic drinks). Buffets are something I normally shy away from, preferring freshly cooked a-la-carte. But at the Sheraton the chefs are on duty at the buffet, slicing fresh sushimi and cooking grilled lobster halves (or mornay), prawns and scampi to order. Feast yourself on oysters, shrimps, crab, snails, piles of smoked salmon, scallops and tuna.

A selection of seafood from the nightly buffet at the Saigon Cafe, Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Photo / Jane Phare

If seafood’s not your thing this buffet is like several rolled into one, with traditional Western fare on offer like wagyu beef, and a full range of Asian offerings like dumplings and tempura.

There’s a bewildering selection of perfectly presented desserts at the dessert station, which includes a chocolate fountain, an ice cream bar and fresh-fruit smoothies made to order.

The hotel’s Li Bai Restaurant specialises in authentic Cantonese, including succulent 10-day dry-aged Peking Duck. At the weekends it’s a popular spot for yum cha.

On the ground floor is The Lounge, a restaurant and bar that offers an all-day menu, including afternoon tea. In the evening head up to the Wine Bar on level 23 to sip a cocktail while watching the sun go down. This is the best place to catch the open-air evening breeze and to soak up the night lights and non-stop motorcycle traffic of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel has views across Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / Supplied

Facilities: The hotel has a fully equipped gym on level five next to a large, tepid outdoor pool with sun loungers, and on-duty attendants to hand out fresh towels. It’s a nice spot in which to relax on a balmy night, with views out to the lights and skyscrapers of a city that never sleeps. If you’re keen on table tennis, there’s a table next to the pool. Nearby is a spa and the Evolve wellness centre.

The outdoor pool at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel is the perfect place to relax away from the bustle of Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / Jane Phare

The Sheraton Club is a serene and deliciously cool space where members can have complimentary breakfasts, afternoon tea, evening cocktails and all-day drinks. And for night owls, the Palazzo E electronic gaming club is open 24 hours.

Accessibility: Accessible on-site parking, elevators, entrances to rooms, mobility-accessible rooms and bathrooms are available.

Sustainability: The hotel has achieved Green Globe certification, recycles guest waste and has removed single-use plastic water bottles.

Price: From $507 p/n

Contact: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/sgnsi-sheraton-saigon-grand-opera-hotel/rooms

Jane Phare is a senior Auckland-based business, features and investigations journalist, former assistant editor of NZ Herald and former editor of the Weekend Herald and Viva.



